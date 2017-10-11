Quiz! Can you name all 32 teams who'll be at the 2018 World Cup?

So that's it – we now know every nation that will be doing battle at the 2018 World Cup. How exciting.

Eight nations qualified in the last week – four via the UEFA play-offs, two from Africa's groups, and another pair from intercontinental play-offs.

Other brave boys made it long ago by topping their qualifying group and will be 100% confident that football is coming home at long last. Unquestionably. But how much attention have you been paying to the qualifying process worldwide? Let's find out.

Below are the 32 qualified teams (plus the hosts), alongside their FIFA ranking and continental confederation group. Six minutes are on the clock – just let us know how strong your World Cup knowledge is @FourFourTwo. Then go ahead and challenge some pals too.

