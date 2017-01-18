Trending

Quiz! Can you name the clubs these football badges belong to?

By

Are you able to identify the team from our selection of images? 

Juventus new badge

Juventus caused a stir this week with the unveiling of a new badge that has ousted the famous charging bull they've used since 2004. 

So in the spirit of things we thought we'd focus our latest puzzler on clubs' famous crests – and all you have to do is pick the right answer out. 

How many of the 14 badges below can you identify? Let us know how you fare on Twitter @FourFourTwo and we'll retweet your scores to the masses. Then challenge your pals to see if they can do better. Enjoy! 

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com