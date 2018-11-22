Quiz! Can you name Didier Drogba's 72 Chelsea team-mates?

Nine years across two spells, 381 games, 164 goals, four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups and one inspired Champions League triumph.

Yep, Didier Drogba done good at Chelsea – not least when you consider how so many of those trophies were inspired directly by him.

There was (*deep breath*) an extra-time goal against Liverpool in the 2005 League Cup Final; two more to beat Arsenal in the same competition’s showpiece two years later; the only goal in the 2007 FA Cup Final which downed Manchester United; again in 2009 as Chelsea saw off Everton at Wembley; against Portsmouth in 2010, Liverpool in 2012 and then, most famously of all, the glorious equalising header which took Bayern Munich to extra-time in that season’s Champions League final. Who converted the winning penalty? Guess who.

That’s not even to mention his goal in the 2008 League Cup Final which Chelsea lost to Tottenham. Blimey indeed: Drogba was a player for the biggest occasions.

To honour the Blues great’s retirement, we’re asking you to recall the 72 men who played alongside him at least five times for Chelsea from 2004-12, and again in 2014/15. Unfortunately that rules out Mo Salah (four) and, er, Steven Watt? (Once, it says here).

You’ve got 12 minutes to name as many of the Drog’s ex-colleagues, and then we’d like you to tell us how you fared @FourFourTwo – you could see your name up in lights (aka on our daily Twitter leaderboard; same thing).

(Please note: Pesky adblockers might also block this quiz, so you’re best turning them off for our site please. Ta!)

