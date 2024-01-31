Quiz! Can you name every former Premier League player now playing in the Saudi Pro League?

8 minutes on the clock, 30 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every Asian international to play in the Premier League?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

One of the biggest stories in world football last year was the number of high-profile players recruited to the Saudi Pro League.

Although Jordan Henderson recently cut his controversial move short, returning to Europe to join Ajax, most have stayed put so far, amid growing rumours of discontent.

Beyond massive wages, the new arrivals were promised a playing experience and lifestyle that doesn't seem to have materialised, raising questions about the long-term viability of the project.

For now, a whole host of former Premier League players remain in Saudi Arabia. How many of them can you name?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every country to compete in AFCON since 2000?

Quiz! Can you get 100% in our expert-level odd one out quiz?

Quiz! Can you name every player since 2008 with just ONE Ballon d'Or nomination?