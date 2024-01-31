Quiz! Can you name every former Premier League player now playing in the Saudi Pro League?
Jordan Henderson's spell at Al-Ettifaq didn't last long, but many other familiar faces are still in Saudi Arabia
8 minutes on the clock, 30 players to guess.
One of the biggest stories in world football last year was the number of high-profile players recruited to the Saudi Pro League.
Although Jordan Henderson recently cut his controversial move short, returning to Europe to join Ajax, most have stayed put so far, amid growing rumours of discontent.
Beyond massive wages, the new arrivals were promised a playing experience and lifestyle that doesn't seem to have materialised, raising questions about the long-term viability of the project.
For now, a whole host of former Premier League players remain in Saudi Arabia. How many of them can you name?
