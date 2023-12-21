Quiz! Can you name every Premier League manager to leave their job in December?
As Nottingham Forest's decision to sack Steve Cooper shows, football can be an unforgiving place at any time of year
6 minutes on the clock, 31 managers to guess.
The season of goodwill seemingly doesn't apply in the Premier League, as Steve Cooper has just discovered to his cost.
The Nottingham Forest manager, who had been under pressure for a while, was finally sacked less than a week before Christmas.
If it's any comfort to Cooper, he's far from the only manager to find themselves out of a job at this time of year.
Whether they were sacked, resigned, or departed by mutual consent, 31 Premier League managers have left their posts during December. Can you name them all?
