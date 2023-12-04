Quiz! Can you name every Premier League team to be in the bottom three at Christmas since 2000?
There's still time to escape, but nobody wants to be stuck in the relegation places over the festive period
10 minutes on the clock, 69 teams to guess.
Christmas is a time for celebration, but teams languishing near the bottom of the Premier League might not feel quite in the festive spirit.
As the season approaches the halfway mark, ambitions are crystallising as the table takes shape.
Struggling sides know the challenge they face to survive but can take encouragement from those who've overcome the odds before.
Since 2000, 69 teams have been in the bottom three at Christmas - many of them more than once. Can you remember them all?
