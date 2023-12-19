Quiz! Can you name the top 25 goalscorers from across Europe's top five leagues in 2023?
These players have had productive years at club level and will be hoping there's still more to come
6 minutes on the clock, 25 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
As we approach the end of 2023, it's time to test your knowledge of the year's greatest goalscorers.
There are 25 players to guess and only goals in Europe's top five leagues - Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue Un - count.
Representatives from each of the five leagues feature, including players who've moved between them during the year.
Give it your best shot and let us know how you get on.
