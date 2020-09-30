Quiz! Can you name every scorer in the DFL-Supercup since 2010?

You have eight minutes to guess 28 players.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name the Chelsea vs Tottenham line-ups from 2016?

The DFB-Supercup has only been going since 2010. Well, they had it up until 1996 but it was given a well-deserved 14-year sleep.

This year's German curtain-opener is one with a difference - it's not actually the first game of the season, given that this season's competitors Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have already enjoyed a couple of games each.

At least that's one thing that's remained constant. You'll notice that Bayern and BVB are usually in Der Charity Shield, given that they dominate German football.

Today though we're not asking you to name the clubs that have taken part but some of the biggest players. Cast your minds back to some of the Bundesliga's recent heroes...

While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - and get your first five issues for just £5!

NOW READ

COMMENT Deconstructing the 'Arteta Goal' – Arsenal's secret weapon

PREMIER LEAGUE 10 forgotten Premier League hat-tricks you really need to re-live

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world