Quiz! Can you name the five highest cap holders from the 15 best FIFA-ranked nations?

The international break may be over, but that's not going to stop FFT from rolling out this doozy.

We want you to name the five highest cap holders from FIFA's 15 top-ranked nations, with each man's years of service and position listed as clues. We've put 10 minutes on the clock for you to remember as many of the 78 players as you can (yes, 78 – Brazil, Italy and Switzerland have joint-fifth cap holders here).

As usual we'd like to hear how you got on @FourFourTwo – we'll be retweeting your scores to our mob of followers so you can test yourselves against the rest of the world. When you're done with it all, pass it on to some friends to see how they get on. Good luck!

(Please note: You'll need to turn off your adblockers on our site, please – they'll stop you from seeing the below. Sad!)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com