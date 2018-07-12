Quiz! Can you name the last 31 players to score for England in a major tournament?
By Alex Reid
For England, the dream is over – but at least this summer delivered 12 goals and six new scorers to add to this list: every player to score at a World Cup or European Championship since 1996
So, that’s that. England now get to play in the most heartbreaking match in football – the third-place play-off – rather than the World Cup final, which will be contested by France and Croatia. You probably knew that already.
However do you know every England player to score in a major tournament over the last 25 years? From Euro ’96 to Russia 2018, a total of 31 England players have scored in a World Cup or European Championship - including the half-dozen players who’ve added their names to this list this summer.
We’ve put six minutes on the clock – let us know your score @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best, if you don’t give answers away. After that you can have a lie down. And maybe a little cry. Nobody will judge you.
(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)
