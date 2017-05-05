Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from lasagna-gate: West Ham 2-1 Tottenham in 2006?

It'd take a heart of stone (and a stomach of steel) not to feel a bit sympathetic for Tottenham. Ok, Arsenal fans probably didn't. Nor West Ham.

A stomach bug caused by a dodgy lasagne swept through Martin Jol's Spurs squad the night before their crucial, final match of 2005/06. The north-London club tried to get the game postponed, but to no avail. Their 2-1 defeat to Alan Pardew's West Ham, coupled with a Thierry Henry hat-trick at Highbury, meant Arsenal pipped Tottenham for the final Champions League qualifying spot.

But how many of the sickly Spurs XI - and the Hammers side fuelled on delicious, uncontaminated jellied eels (probably) - can you recall?

We want you to have a crack (just pop in the surnames) and then tweet us how you get on @FourFourTwo. We'll retweet your scores so long as you don't give any answers away. Eight minutes on the clock, starting now...

(Please note: Adblockers will stop you from seeing this quiz. Turn 'em off please!)

