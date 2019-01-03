Quiz! Can you name the men who played in Guardiola/Klopp's first managerial meeting (2013)?

Pep Guardiola has lost more matches against Jurgen Klopp than any other manager – eight – and, on average, collected only 1.13 points per game against his German adversary.

Last season, Pep’s Premier League champs were blown away in both legs of the Champions League quarter-finals, although both managers claimed wins apiece – Manchester City triumphed 5-0 in those dark pre-Virgil van Dijk days, before Liverpool inflicted City’s first defeat of the season in a 4-3 thriller at Anfield.

On Thursday night they go head-to-head in the most anticipated Premier League match since…. well, their last meeting in October – but really, this could be the most decisive top-flight game since the Reds’ Match-That-Must-Not-Be-Named against Chelsea in 2014.

For today’s quiz, however, we’re moving away from England to bring you the teams from Guardiola and Klopp’s first managerial meeting – the 2013 German Supercup Final between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. BVB ran out 4-2 winners in Guardiola’s first game bossing Bayern, though he had the last laugh with a dominant title victory.

We’re giving you seven minutes to try to name as many of the men who featured that day, playing substitutes and all. When you’re done, tell us how you fared @FourFourTwo and we’ll see if your score is good enough for our daily Twitter leaderboard. Good luck!

