Quiz! Can you name the missing men from Liverpool 2-2 Everton (2010/11)?

Truth be told, there wasn't all that much to shout about for these two sides in the 2010/11 campaign.

They finished within a place of one another – Liverpool in sixth; Everton four points behind in seventh – but neither came out with European football, nor got close to claiming any silverware either.

Roy Hodgson was chopped at Anfield in mid-January and replaced by Kenny Dalglish, who'll be best remember for bringing Luis Suarez to the club a few weeks into his tenure (but also Andy Carroll, and later on Stewart Downing, Charlie Adam, Sebastian Coates... you get the picture).

Anyway, these two teams played a January game of football six seasons ago, and we'd like you to tell us who was on the team sheet that day. To spice things up a bit we've also included the substitutes.

