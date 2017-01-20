Quiz! Can you name the teams from Man City 0-1 Tottenham, May 2010?
By Joe Brewin
Can you remember who was on the teamsheet for Spurs' Champions League-securing victory seven seasons ago?
Manchester City and Tottenham face off at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening with ambitious aims of overhauling Chelsea at the top of the Premier League – but back in 2009/10, things were a little different.
Just getting into the Champions League represented a giant leap for these clubs, neither of whom had featured in the tournament's current incarnation, and when they faced off in May 2010 the situation was fairly simple – a Spurs win would confirm their place in Europe's premier competition in 2010/11; for City, victory would take them two points above the north Londoners with one game to go.
As it turned out, Spurs won 1-0 with an 82nd-minute goal and duly blazed a Gareth Bale-scorched trail to the quarter-finals the following season. Both clubs achieved their highest-ever Premier League finishes. But can you remember who was part of this era-defining game?
You've got 10 minutes on the clock to work out who started or was named among the substitutes. We want to hear from you afterwards, so drop us a tweet at @FourFourTwo and we'll push out your scores to our followers (but don't give away the answers, you daft lot). Ready? Off you go...
