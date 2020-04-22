Quiz! Can you name the record goalscorers still active in the Premier League?

Ten minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Premier League top scorers from 2000 to 2009?

If you're young enough to have TikTok on your phone and know who Roddy Rich is, the Premier League goalscorers list can look a little... old.

So let's just clear some things up. Yes - despite Alan Shearer being a Geordie, he won the league with Blackburn Rovers before moving to Newcastle United. No - Andy Cole is not the older brother of Ashley, Joe or even Carlton. And yes - Eric Cantona was every bit as bonkers as your dad says.

So we thought we'd challenge our younger audience to a Premier League goalscorers quiz of their era. Specifically, players still active in the Prem.

Finally, yes - you're more than welcome to take this one on if you're old enough to remember the glory days of Dennis Bergkamp and Teddy Sheringham. They just don't feature on this list...

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers' offer? Get 5 copies of the world's greatest football magazine for just £5 – the game's greatest stories and finest journalism direct to your door for less than the cost of a London pint. Cheers!

NOW READ...

RANKED! Manchester United’s 10 greatest European performances since 1990

LIST 10 of football's worst summers EVER: fire sales, sulking Frenchmen and a hero's last act

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

---

More great football quizzes on FourFourTwo.com