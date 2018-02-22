Quiz! Can you name the top 25 Premier League scorers from countries that have NEVER appeared at a World Cup?
By Alex Reid
These players hail from the minnow nations of world football, yet that hasn’t stopped them making their mark on the Premier League…
It’s often more tricky for players from the more far-flung nations of Earth to reach England’s top tier. They won’t have a domestic league with a high enough profile to offer a shop window, for example, while it’s also much harder to ‘wow’ on the international stage.
That’s because each of these players hails from a country that’s never qualified for a World Cup (from 1930 to 2018 inclusive). Yet from Mali to Montserrat, Finland to Zimbabwe, each has found a route to the Premier League – and then discovered goals at the end of it.
These are the Prem’s top scorers from the minnow nations of world football. Although we would say: watch out for the odd curveball. Our Guyanese striker, for example, was born a stone’s throw from the River Thames.
Now, you have eight minutes to name this fine and exotic mix – and then as much time as you like to tell us how you got on @FourFourTwo. We’ll retweet the best efforts if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some friends while you’re at it.
