Quiz! Can you name the top 50 Premier League goalscorers who’ve NEVER played a World Cup game?

Important: An asterisk denotes that a player is in his nation's squad for the 2018 World Cup (but has yet to play a World Cup game). Correct answers also include players who were picked for World Cup squads, but took no part in any match.

There, that’s the admin done – now time to delve into the strange world of how a footballer can score over a hundred goals in The Greatest League in the World™ and yet never take part in a World Cup game.

In some cases, the country in question had a wealth of striking options (see: England. No, really). In other cases, timing was unfortunate with their countries not qualifying for World Cups during a particular player’s peak (see: Wales, Peru, Iceland and, erm, also England).

Sometimes a player was just a classic hot-head who burned bridges with managers, team-mates, fans and probably their national governments.

Either way, there are 50 players here who all sit on the all-time Premier League scoring charts and haven’t (as of June 8, 2018) played in a World Cup game. You have 12 minutes to name as many as you can, then tell us your score @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best, if you don’t give answers away – and challenge some pals too.

