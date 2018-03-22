Quiz! Can you name the top active goalscorer for these 40 international sides?

We seem to be living in a rich time for international goalscorers. Witness the fact that the top 12 players in this quiz each have 50 or more national team goals. Remarkable. They can’t all have come against American Samoa.

While a certain Welshman (who we're hoping you'll get pretty quickly) has just become his country's highest ever scorer, the below doesn't even delve into history. Each of these players are the active highest scorers for their country – meaning they’re still playing and available for international football. That rules out international retirees such as Wayne Rooney and his 53 goals.

Below is each player’s international goal total, country - and as a bonus clue, the league where they currently ply their trade for their club side. Don’t say we aren’t kind to you.

Eight minutes are on the clock – let us know how you got on via Twitter @FourFourTwo (we’ll retweet the best scores if you don’t give answers away). Then challenge some pals too.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – a crying shame. Please turn them off while you’re here)

