Quiz! How many of Tottenham’s 46 goalscorers from the last 20 years of European football can you name?

The list of Tottenham’s all-time top European scorers is replete with legendary Spurs names such as Jimmy Greaves, Martin Chivers, Martin Peters... and shall we say Garth Crooks too? (Nods head vigorously).

Yet they’re all absent from the below, because we’re testing your modern Tottenham knowledge. Through the '90s and early 2000s, the Lilywhites were a rare sight in Europe, but the last decade has changed that as they’ve qualified pretty much every season and reached a Champions League quarter-final under Harry Redknapp. Triffic.

The below are Spurs’ scorers in the Champions League, Europa League and UEFA Cup – plus their qualifying rounds – over the past two decades.

Eight minutes are on the clock and we’ve given you the goal total, nationality and position of each player. Let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo (we’ll retweet the best scores, if you don’t give any answers away) and challenge some Hotspurian pals as well. Thanks!

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off while you're here)

