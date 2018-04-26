Quiz! How many of the 67 teams Arsene Wenger has managed against at least six times can you name?

Only one of Arsenal's current squad was actually alive when Arsene Wenger took his first managerial post 34 years ago – goalkeeper Petr Cech, who was but a two-year-old toddler hurtling around Plzeň as his current gaffer took the reins at Ligue 1 Nancy.

Wenger spent three years in north-east France before landing the top job at Monaco, where he lasted over seven years before suffering the sack – the only firing of his career (don't worry, though, Arsene – even Fergie was subjected to such ignominy). The Frenchman was actually out of management for over a year before taking the job at Japan's Nagoya Grampus Eight, from where he eventually met David Dein and began the love affair with Arsenal that's lasted almost 22 years.

Wenger has bossed almost 1,700 matches since 1984, and played 79 teams at least five times. We'll be honest, though: of the sides he's faced exactly five times, 10 of the 12 are Japanese – making for a terrifyingly tough quiz indeed. As such, we've restricted it to teams Arsene has managed against at least six times – of which there are still a healthy 67.

We've plonked 13 minutes on the clock for you to get this one done, then tell us how you get on @FourFourTwo. Good luck!

(Please note: If you're using an adblocker, it may stop you seeing this quiz. Please turn them off for our site!)

