Quiz! How many Home Nations* managers of the last 20 years can you name?

* Yes, we know the Republic of Ireland aren't a home nation. But it's a better quiz for having them, and can't we all just be friends?

As qualification spots for the 2018 World Cup were settled last week, so too was the future of at least one boss from the five nations included below, who left to take a club job in the Championship.

And while Wales are definitely on the lookout for a new manager after failing to make Russia, they might not be the only nation doing so soon – what with the managerial futures of both Irish incumbents currently unclear.

So we thought we'd quiz you on the last 20 years of gaffers for the national teams of England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. We've put eight minutes on the clock for you to name as many as you can, then tell us how you do @FourFourTwo.

Please note that we're after permanent bosses only (sorry, Peter Taylor – we know you made Becks captain that time and everything).

(Please note: Adblockers might stop you from seeing this quiz, which is obviously a terrible thing. Please turn them off while you're on our site to avoid the heartache.)

