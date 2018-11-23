Quiz! How many of Manuel Pellegrini’s 17 signings at Manchester City can you name?

Given everything that Pep Guardiola has achieved at Manchester City, it’s difficult not to look back at Manuel Pellegrini’s reign as something of a disappointment.

There was a Premier League title in his first season, when City capitalised on Liverpool’s infamous collapse of 2013/14, but only two more League Cups to show for his three seasons at the country’s richest club.

Chelsea were comfortable champions in 2014/15, while his final season of 2015/16 was ignominious from the start: rumours of Guardiola’s impending arrival were widespread, and it was announced as early as February 1 that Pellegrini would be replaced by the Catalan that summer.

Manchester City were three points behind leaders Leicester at the time, but two games later were humbled 3-1 on home soil by the Foxes, who went on to finish a whopping 15 points clear of their rivals in winning the title.

Pellegrini’s imprint on this current all-conquering City side is still seen thanks to a few of its finest performers, however, who have kicked on under Guardiola and taken the current champions to new heights. Six of the Chilean’s captures are still at the Etihad Stadium – but can you name those and the other nine who aren’t?

Six minutes are on the clock for you to try to name all of them, from a pair two freebies to the man who cost an eye-watering £55m. When you’re done, tell us how you got on @FourFourTwo – we’ll stick your name on our daily Twitter leaderboard if your score is good enough.

THEN READ... 8 intriguing things to look out for in football this weekend

(Please note: Adblockers could also block our quizzes, so please turn ‘em off for our site. Cheers!)

More time-killing football quizzes on FourFourTwo.com