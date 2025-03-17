Quiz! How much do you remember about Barcelona's golden age under Pep Guardiola

By published

The Catalan club enjoyed vast success under the legendary manager - now see how much of it you can recall

Barcelona players celebrate by tossing manager Pep Guardiola in the air after victory against Manchester United in the 2011 Champions League final at Wembley
Barcelona won it all during Pep Guardiola's time in charge (Image credit: Alamy)

Perhaps the greatest club side of all time, Barcelona attracted a whole new generation of admirers for their exploits under Pep Guardiola.

The former Barca midfielder made his first steps into first-team management at the Nou Camp to brilliant effect, inspiring a wonderful side to success after success.

Those accomplishments laid the groundwork for Guardiola to be ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League managers ever.

TRY NEXT

David Beckham gestures during a match between LA Galaxy and Chicago Fire in July 2011.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

QUIZ Quiz! Can you get 100% on our English players abroad quiz?

But how much of Guardiola's time in charge of the club do you remember? From Ballon d'Or podiums to controversial transfers, our quiz covers it all.

There's no time limit and 10 questions to answer, so take your time and do your best.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

More football quizzes

Quiz! Can you get 100% on our 2002 World Cup quiz?

Quiz! Can you name the clubs, nations and players who won trophies in the 1990s?

Quiz! Can you guess the team from the line-ups' nationalities?

Quiz! Can you name every team to have ever played in the Premier League?

Quiz! Can you name every player to have scored the opening goal in a Premier League season?

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.

More about quiz
Manchester United win the treble in 1999

Quiz! How much do you remember about Manchester United's treble-winning 1998/99 season?
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was never far from the headlines

Quiz! How much do you remember about Zlatan Ibrahimovic's sparkling and controversial career?
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 5: Alisson of Liverpool celebrates after Harvey Elliott scored a goal to make the score 0-1 during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool FC at Parc des Princes on March 5, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Has Alisson played in the Carabao Cup for Liverpool this season?
See more latest
Most Popular
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 5: Alisson of Liverpool celebrates after Harvey Elliott scored a goal to make the score 0-1 during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool FC at Parc des Princes on March 5, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
Has Alisson played in the Carabao Cup for Liverpool this season?
Manchester United win the treble in 1999
Quiz! How much do you remember about Manchester United's treble-winning 1998/99 season?
Ferran Torres and Rodrigo de Paul play during the match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, corresponding to the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, at the Lluis Companys Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on February 25, 2025.
Watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Free Live stream and TV coverage in the UK for huge La Liga clash
Conor Gallagher celebrates after scoring for Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid in the Champions League in March 2025.
English scorers for foreign clubs in the Champions League
Son Heung-min celebrates with his trademark &#039;camera&#039; celebration after scoring for Tottenham Hotspur against Leicester City, 2024
Is Fulham vs Spurs on TV? Live streams and where to watch Sunday's Premier League game
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United is challenged by Victor Kristiansen of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Leicester City FC at Old Trafford on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Is Leicester vs Manchester United on TV? Live streams, viewing options, strange kick-off time explained
Declan Rice in action for Arsenal against Ipswich Town in December 2024.
Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time, preview for Premier League clash
Newcastle United&#039;s Dan Burn battles with Liverpool&#039;s Dominik Szoboszlai during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on February 26, 2025.
Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle: Live streams, TV channels, preview, team news for Carabao Cup final
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was never far from the headlines
Quiz! How much do you remember about Zlatan Ibrahimovic's sparkling and controversial career?
Rodrygo of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his team&#039;s first goal with teammates during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 First Leg match between Real Madrid C.F. and Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on March 4, 2025 in Madrid, Spain
Watch Villareal vs Real Madrid: Live streams, TV info for La Liga clash