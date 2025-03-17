Quiz! How much do you remember about Barcelona's golden age under Pep Guardiola

Barcelona won it all during Pep Guardiola's time in charge

Perhaps the greatest club side of all time, Barcelona attracted a whole new generation of admirers for their exploits under Pep Guardiola.

The former Barca midfielder made his first steps into first-team management at the Nou Camp to brilliant effect, inspiring a wonderful side to success after success.

Those accomplishments laid the groundwork for Guardiola to be ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League managers ever.

But how much of Guardiola's time in charge of the club do you remember? From Ballon d'Or podiums to controversial transfers, our quiz covers it all.

There's no time limit and 10 questions to answer, so take your time and do your best.

