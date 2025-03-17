Quiz! How much do you remember about Barcelona's golden age under Pep Guardiola
The Catalan club enjoyed vast success under the legendary manager - now see how much of it you can recall
Perhaps the greatest club side of all time, Barcelona attracted a whole new generation of admirers for their exploits under Pep Guardiola.
The former Barca midfielder made his first steps into first-team management at the Nou Camp to brilliant effect, inspiring a wonderful side to success after success.
Those accomplishments laid the groundwork for Guardiola to be ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League managers ever.
But how much of Guardiola's time in charge of the club do you remember? From Ballon d'Or podiums to controversial transfers, our quiz covers it all.
There's no time limit and 10 questions to answer, so take your time and do your best.
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
