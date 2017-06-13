Quiz! How many of Tottenham’s 50 biggest ever transfers can you name?

First up, if you’ve managed to tear your eyes away from David Ginola posing during his Tottenham signing, we should tell you that he’s not an answer here. He cost a mere £2.5m from Newcastle in 1997 (worth it for those lustrous locks alone), so doesn’t enter the club’s top 50 most expensive transfers.

Who does is the question that we’re putting to you – and while Spurs haven’t spent as wildly as Chelsea, Manchester United or Manchester City (to come), there’s still a pleasing amount of both gold and gubbins in the below.

We’ve given you the reported transfer fee paid and the club Tottenham purchased the player from. All we need from you is surnames and we’ve given you 10 minutes to get as many as you can.

After you’ve given it a go, please tell us how you get on @FourFourTwo. Then challenge your best friends/arch enemies as well, to see if they can match your mighty total.

(Please note: Adblockers might stop you seeing these quizzes, so it's probably worth you turning them off for our site. Thanks!)