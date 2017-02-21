Quiz! Name the 13 African players with the most Champions League appearances

You might be able to name the most recent Champions League winners, but how well do you really know the competition?

Test your knowledge with our latest quiz, which requires you to name the 13 Africans who have made at least 50 appearances in Europe's principal tournament.

You've got four minutes to name them all. Oh, and don't forget to tweet us how you got on @FourFourTwo with the time it took you – we'll retweet your scores so long as you don't give away any answers.

(Please note: Adblockers will stop you from seeing this quiz, so please turn them off for our site!)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com