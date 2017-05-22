Manchester City's Leroy Sane reveals tattoo of... himself

Leroy Sane picked up an assist in Manchester City's comprehensive 5-0 victory over a makeshift Watford side on Sunday, to cap what has been a strong debut season for the 21-year-old Germany international.

One of the high points of a productive first campaign in England was his performance against Monaco in the Champions League last 16; in the first leg, he scored City's fifth goal in the 82nd minute to ensure his team took a 5-3 lead to France for the second leg.

Unfortunately for Sane, City went out in the return fixture and his displays in both games were mostly forgotten.

Yet the former Schalke man clearly wants to treasure a moment from that first leg forever: after the Watford game, he revealed a huge back tattoo of himself celebrating his goal.

FFT looks forward to the commemoration of his fifth-round FA Cup replay goal against Huddersfield.

