Ranked! The 10 greatest saves of all time

Emi Martinez pulled off one of the greatest saves of all time

David Raya's penalty save this week against Atalanta was a good stop. The lightning reaction to get back onto his line and foil Mateo Retegui's follow-up header was even better.

Great saves are often as exciting as great goals, particularly when they help to decide the biggest games on the planet. Fans are often left in awe of the nimble agility of a towering shot-stopper contorting their body into impossible angles just to prevent a goal.

We've taken a look at what we believe to be the greatest saves of all time.

Top 10 greatest saves of all time: 10. Emiliano Martinez vs France (2022)

Emi Martinez's Last Minute Save vs France | 2022 FIFA World Cup Final

Certainly not the greatest save in this list, but perhaps the most important given the context. Emi Martinez's Argentina side were tied at 3-3 in the World Cup final with France having already squandered a two-goal lead earlier in the match.

With the clock edging towards the 123rd minute, a hopeful ball over the top found Randall Kolo Muani looking to complete a historic comeback on the world's biggest stage. He rifled his effort low to Martinez's left, only to be met by a sprawling stopper who stretched out a leg to stop the effort in emphatic fashion.

His save took the game to penalties, leading to Argentina's victory and Lionel Messi's crowning glory.

9. Tim Howard vs Southampton (2015)

Saved Tem Haward Everton vs Southampton 4/4/2015

Southampton were one of the surprise packages of the 2014/15 season as they headed to Goodison Park looking to maintain their push for Europe.

An early ball over the top found in-form striker Graziano Pelle, who showed great composure to loft the ball over Tim Howard in the Everton net.

However, the 36-year-old sprung backwards, clawing the ball back off the line from way over his own head, seemingly defying the laws of physics in the process.

8. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen vs Bayern Munich (2015)

Ter Stegen v Bayern: 2014/15 UEFA Save of the Season

A true clash of the titans took place in the 2015 Champions League semi-finals as Barcelona headed to the Allianz Arena holding a 3-0 aggregate lead, which was quickly rumbled by Mehdi Benatia's early opener for Bayern.

With the pressure continuing to mount, a seemingly innocuous effort from Thiago rebounded directly to Robert Lewandowski on the penalty spot, who thundered a volley at the Barcelona goal.

Despite initially appearing wrong-footed, Ter Stegen stretched out a strong arm to stop the ball in it's tracks before scurrying back to claw the trickling ball off the goal line, halting the Bayern momentum and helping Barcelona escape Bavaria victorious.

7. Iker Casillas vs Netherlands (2010)

What if Robben had scored against Casillas in the 2010 FIFA World Cup Final?

Another World Cup final with little to separate the side, a fizzed ball dissected the Spanish backline for wide man Arjen Robben to latch onto looking to break the deadlock.

Baring down on goal, he opened his body up to curl the ball into the far corner, seemingly sending Casillas the wrong way, only to be met by an instinctive outstretched leg to guide the ball narrowly past the post.

The save maintained parity before Andres Iniesta's extra time winner saw Spain lift their first, and so far only, World Cup title.

6. Jerzy Dudek vs AC Milan (2005)

Crespo's chip, Gerrard's heroics, Shevchenko's miss, the UEFA Champions League final of 2005 had it all! Having already come from three-down, Liverpool found themselves desperately defending in extra time as a resurgent AC Milan pushed for a winner.

A whipped ball across the box was powerfully met by Andry Shevchenko, who powered a header which was magnificently met by Dudek, who instantly rose to stop the rebound from point-blank range, sending the ball flying over the bar for the corner.

Perhaps the most important save in Liverpool's history and his penalty shoot-out performance wasn't bad either!

5. David Seaman vs Sheffield United (2003)

David Seaman's incredible FA Cup save | From The Archive

David Seaman is one of the world's greatest-ever goalkeepers, although he was looking to rebuild his reputation after the 2002 World Cup. Starting in his 1000th appearance, an FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United, Seaman was expected to be kept quiet by a dominant Arsenal backline for a comfortable passage into the final.

However, a hopeful ball across the box was headed back into the danger zone from a corner before a few ricochets saw the ball fall kindly for Paul Peschisolido seemingly on the goal line.

His header looked destined for the back of the net before Seaman launched his towering frame backwards, clawing the ball away from danger as Arsenal saw out the victory, eventually lifting the trophy that season.

4. David De Gea vs Arsenal (2017)

When David de Gea made 14 saves in 1 match! | Arsenal vs Manchester United | Premier League

Perhaps the greatest ever individual display of goalkeeping, David De Gea's performance at the Emirates in 2017 could have held its own save of the season contest, with 14 to choose from!

The pick of the bunch came as he leapt down low to prevent Alexander Lacazette's fizzing effort before launching himself at the feet of the onrushing Alexis Sanchez, preventing him from all of two yards.

The Spaniard's display helped the Red Devils to a famous 3-2 win in a season he was named in the FIFPro World XI.

3. Gregory Coupet vs Barcelona (2001)

Grégory Coupet's extraordinary save!

One of the most underrated goalkeepers of the 21 century, Coupet displayed his ability for all to see at the Camp Nou in 2001.

Burdened with an overhit, lofted back pass, Coupet found himself sprinting towards his own goal in desperation. Unable to use his hands, the Frenchman leaped emphatically to header the ball onto his own cross bar, only to fall to an unmarked Rivaldo on the six yard box.

With almost alien speed, Coupet got back to his feet before launching himself low to keep out a thundering header from the Brazilian legend, who must have wondered how on earth he didn't score.

2. Peter Schmeichel vs Rapid Vienna (1996)

No stranger to the spectacular, it was only a matter of time before the great Dane made this list. The hosts enjoyed a spell of pressure as a delightful cross was met by the head of Rene Wagner.

The Czech player powered a header down towards the bottom right corner, leaving Schmeichel desperately sprawling and almost certainly beaten. However, the iconic stopper managed to not only get a hand to the ball, but flick it all the way over the bar and behind for a corner.

1. Gordon Banks vs Brazil (1970)

Gordon Banks Vs Pele 1970 World Cup HD

Was it really going to be anybody else? The world's greatest goalkeeper met the world's greatest player in 1970 in emphatic fashion as England took on Brazil at the 1970 World Cup.

An inspired Pele lept highest to meet Jairzinho's cross, smashing a header bouncing into the ground a yard from the goal line.

His effort, however, was met by a flying Gordon Banks, who managed to flick the ball up and over the bar despite its flight towards the bottom corner.

Dubbed 'the save of the century' Banks' heroics have been remembered as the most iconic save of all time ever since.