Romania vs Ukraine live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko is one of the Premier League stars playing for Ukraine in Euro 2024.

Looking for a Romania vs Ukraine live stream? We've got you covered. Romania vs Ukraine is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Romania vs Ukraine live stream Date: Monday, June 17



Kick-off: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT



FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer

Ukraine only qualified for Euro 2024 via the playoffs, but they ended their three-game pre-tournament warm-up with a confidence-boosting 4-0 win over Moldova last week. Girona's Artem Dovbyk was on the scoresheet, and La Liga's top scorer this season will be hoping to take that form to Germany.

This will be Romania's first major tournament since 2016, but they went unbeaten in qualifying and won their group by five points. Their recent friendlies haven't been promising, though, with no wins so far in 2024, and two goalless draws in their latest warm-ups.

Kick-off is at 2pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch Euro 2024 wherever you are.

Romania vs Ukraine kick-off and TV channel

Romania vs Ukraine kick-off is at 2pm BST on Monday 17 June in the UK. The game is free to watch on BBC One/BBC iPlayer.

In the US, kick-off time is 9am ET / 6am PT. The match will be shown on FuboTV and ViX in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.

How to watch Romania vs Ukraine for FREE in the UK

You can watch a Romania vs Ukraine live stream for free on BBC iPlayer (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on BBC One at 2pm BST on Monday 17 June. Coverage starts at 1.30pm. Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere

Romania vs Ukraine is free on BBC One for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're travelling abroad and want to tune into BBC iPlayer as normal, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there but, for Euro 2024, FourFourTwo recommends:

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

NordVPN is basically a tap-in:

1. Install it: NordVPN

2. Fire it up and choose your service. So, if you want to watch a UK streaming service, choose the UK server.

3. Enjoy the game. Open up the iPlayer and watch the stream.

Referee

Glenn Nyberg of Sweden will be the referee for Romania vs Ukraine. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Romania vs Ukraine will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

What channel is Euro 2024 on?

UK

All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

In the USA, you can watch most Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels. Do bear in mind, however, that five group games are also exclusive to ViX and FuboTV.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.