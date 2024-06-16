Romania vs Ukraine live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Both sides have realistic hopes of progressing from Group E

Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko runs with the ball during his team's friendly against Germany in June 2024.
Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko is one of the Premier League stars playing for Ukraine in Euro 2024. (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
Looking for a Romania vs Ukraine live stream? We've got you covered. Romania vs Ukraine is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Romania vs Ukraine live stream

Date: Monday, June 17

Kick-off: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT

FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer 

watch a Romania vs Ukraine live stream for free on BBC iPlayer

You can watch a Romania vs Ukraine live stream for free on BBC iPlayer (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on BBC One at 2pm BST on Monday 17 June. Coverage starts at 1.30pm. 

Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

