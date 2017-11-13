Ronaldinho nets screamer against ex-Barcelona team-mate Carles Puyol

Ronaldinho, who spent the 2014/15 season at Queretaro where he scored eight goals in 29 appearances, was playing for Stars of America against Puyol's Stars of Europe team back at his old stamping ground.

Europe took the lead through Fernando Meira before Ronaldinho scored a superb equaliser in the 62nd minute with a fine volley.

That wasn't the end of his dazzling performance, though. Ten minutes later, the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner deftly chipped the ball into the path of Gabriel, who levelled to make it 2-2.

And the Stars of America emerged victorious in the penalty shoot-out, winning 5-4.

Never change, Ronny.

