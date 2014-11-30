Saints 0-3 Man City: Who's the only midfielder to score more than Yaya Toure since he signed in 2010?

Manchester City closed the gap behind Chelsea to six points with a hugely impressive victory against Southampton at St Mary's.

Manuel Pellegrini's men saw centre-back Eliaquim Mangala sent off for two yellow cards after Yaya Toure had fired the visitors ahead in the second half, but scored twice on the counter-attack through substitute Frank Lampard – the former Chelsea man's 174th Premier League goal, leaving him one behind Thierry Henry on the all-time list – and left-back Gael Clichy.

It was City's 100th away win in the Premier League, and also Sergio Aguero's 100th league appearance for the club. The Argentine may not have scored, but he marked it with 2 assists.

Lampard (45) is the only midfielder to score more Premier League goals than Toure (44) since the latter joined City in August 2010.

Clichy scored his first Premier League goal for Manchester City, in his 86th appearance. He netted 1 in 187 games for Arsenal.

Aguero received his first yellow card for simulation in the Premier League.

Aguero provided 2 assists in a Premier League game for the third time.

Southampton conceded as many goals in this game as they did in their previous 10 at home in the Premier League combined.

The last 2 instances of a team scoring 3 or more goals in a Premier League game against Southampton have been recorded by Man City (4, in April 2014, and 3 in this match).

City have recorded 82 shots on target this Premier League season, more than any other team.

