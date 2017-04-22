Saturday Premier League wrap: The things you might have missed

Bournemouth 4-0 Middlesbrough

Opta Fact

The writing was on the wall for Middlesbrough early at the Vitality Stadium: Josh King gave Bournemouth the lead after just 96 seconds.

It was 2-0 soon after when Benik Afobe kept his composure to finish from Charlie Daniels’ clever pass.

Things went from bad to worse for Steve Agnew when Gaston Ramirez - who handed in a transfer request in January - picked up two quick yellows, one for an outrageous dive, the other for a mistimed/reckless tackle.

Marc Pugh and Daniels added the third and fourth for Bournemouth respectively, as Eddie Howe's side rise to 12th and are surely now safe for another season.

Goals: King 1', Afobe 16', Pugh 65', Daniels 70'

Hull 2-0 Watford

Opta Fact

Hull fought hard for three points at the KCOM, playing much of the match with 10 men. Oumar Niasse’s red card midway through the first half seemed harsh and potentially damaging to Marco Silva’s side’s survival hopes.

Lazar Markovic had other ideas though, latching on to Kamil Grosicki’s cross to head an effort towards goal, which bounced down onto the line before the on-loan Liverpool man made sure from a yard.

Sam Clucas wrapped up the three points with 20 minutes to go, picking up the ball 30 yards from goal after Watford cleared from a corner, and fired a belting shot into the top corner.

Goals:Markovic 62', Clucas 71'

Swansea 2-0 Stoke

Opta Fact

Swansea have been in need of a bit of luck recently and they certainly got some today, though none was involved in the opening goal.

A Gylfi Sigurdsson cross is perhaps the most potent weapon in the Swans' armoury and the Icelandic midfielder’s pinpoint corner early in the first half allowed Fernando Llorente to nod home the opener.

When Stoke were awarded a penalty in the second half, nerves were jangling at the Liberty Stadium. But Marko Arnautovic ballooned his spot-kick over the bar and within moments, Swansea doubled their lead; Tom Carroll with a 30-yard beauty that sent Paul Clement racing off down the touchline.

Three points give the Swans hope of avoiding the drop. Clement’s side are 18th, two points behind Hull in 17th.

Goals: Llorente 10', Carroll 70'

West Ham 0-0 Everton

Opta Fact

Everton are still competing for a top five finish whilst West Ham are looking to continue their upward trajectory away from the relegation zone. Ultimately though, this was a game that promised much, but delivered very little.

There were only three shots on target throughout the match - all registered by the home side.

West Ham will be the happier of the two.

New features you'd love on FourFourTwo.com