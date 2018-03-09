Saul Niguez scores stunning 35-yarder for Atletico Madrid in Europa League

The Europa League is reaching its business end and this goal demonstrates that: a thunderous hit from Saul Niguez which shows the competition's rising quality in the knockout rounds.

This was the first goal in Atletico Madrid's 3-0 win over Lokomotiv Moscow on Thursday night, with Diego Costa and Koke adding the second and third. Tie pretty much over, then.

Yes, the Lokomotiv defenders certainly back off Saul and invite him to do his absolute worst – but it's still a thunderous strike. Cor.

