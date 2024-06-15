Serbia vs England live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

England will be looking to Arsenal's Bukayo Saka to help unlock Serbia's defence.

Looking for a Serbia vs England live stream? We've got you covered. Serbia vs England is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Serbia vs England live stream Date: Sunday, June 16

Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer

Serbia have qualified for a first European Championships since Montenegrin independence and, though implacably inconsistent, have a richly talented squad that have a habit of turning things on when it matters most – former Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrović will be desperate to perform against familiar faces. The Eagles' attacking depth is fearsome and if they click then all bets are off, but losing 4-0 to Russia in March, and home and away to Hungary in qualifying is typical of their up-and-down nature.

All seemed rosy for England when qualifying unbeaten for Euro 2024, but one win in four friendlies this calendar year has tempered some of that optimism, the recent 1-0 defeat to Iceland in particular. Gareth Southgate has plenty of attacking options from which to choose, but defensive deficiencies continue to cause worry – will the Three Lions boss go all out attack and hope for the best at the back?

Serbia vs England kick-off and TV channel

Serbia vs England kick-off is at 8pm BST on Sunday 16 June in the UK. The game is free to watch on BBC One/BBC iPlayer.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on FOX in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

How to watch Serbia vs England for FREE in the UK

You can watch a Serbia vs England live stream for free on BBC iPlayer (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on BBC One at 8pm BST on Sunday, June 16, with coverage getting underway at 7pm. Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere

Serbia vs England is free on BBC/BBC iPlayer for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're travelling abroad for work or vacation and want to tune into the BBC as you would in your armchair at home, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

Referee

Daniele Orsato of Italy will be the referee for Serbia vs England. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Serbia vs England will be played at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

What channel is Euro 2024 on?

UK

All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

In the USA, you can watch most Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels. Do bear in mind, however, that five group games are also exclusive to ViX and FuboTV.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.