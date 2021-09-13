Serie A live streams: How to watch every game from anywhere in the world

Want to find all the Serie A live streams? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

In the UK, BT Sport has exclusive rights to Italy's top division, showing around 200 games over the course of the season. You can subscribe to a monthly pass for £25.

BT Sport is also the only place in the UK to enjoy every Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League clash - as well as action from Ligue 1.

Use a VPN to watch Serie A live streams from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for a round of Serie A fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to get your calcio fix without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

UK TV rights

UK-based viewers can watch around 200 games a season from Italy's top flight on BT Sport, with a monthly pass available for £25.

It's also the place to be for every single game from the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League - plus Ligue 1 action.

US TV rights

Paramount+ is the place to be for Serie A coverage in the USA. They'll be showing every Serie A game, in addition to 25 ties from the Coppa Italia throughout the season.

You'll also be able to enjoy action from another Serie A (the Brazlian top flight), as well as action from the Champions League and Europa League.

Canada TV rights

Serie A is available exclusively on fuboTV in Canada - with five games being shown live every week.

It's also the place to be for action from the MLS - and you can get started with a 7-day free trial.

Australia TV rights

You'll be able to watch games from every round of the Serie A season through beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

You can also catch all Bundesliga and La Liga games - as well as action from Ligue 1, the EFL and the Carabao Cup - in the same place.

