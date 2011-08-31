Sevilla president slams 'prostituted, altered and corrupted' Primera

Far from being concerned by the alarming and tedious ease with which Real Madrid and Barcelona waltzed into the top two spots of the league table after just one round of matches - Madrid didnÃ¢ÂÂt clamber to these lofty heights until the fourth match-day last season - the cheerleading media in both cities are evidently delighted by the prospect of every single game this year resulting in five or six nil strolls for their clubs, with absolutely no pretense of competition at all.

LuÃÂ­s MascarÃÂ³, writing in Catalan daily Sport, sums up this head-in-the-sand attitude with his lip-smackingly enthused response to MadridÃ¢ÂÂs 6-0 win over Zaragoza and BarÃÂ§aÃ¢ÂÂs five goal stomping of Villarreal - a Champions League side, letÃ¢ÂÂs not forget - with a prediction that Ã¢ÂÂthe duel between the Whites and Blaugranas will be spectacular, exciting and closeÃ¢ÂÂ - three adjectives that probably wonÃ¢ÂÂt describe the other 72 league games the two teams play over the coming months.

Marca are equally as thrilled about the next nine months and have picked through the evidence of Real MadridÃ¢ÂÂs Spanish Super Cup matches and demolition of the mighty Zaragoza to find seven exciting improvements from last yearÃ¢ÂÂs version of the paperÃ¢ÂÂs masters from Mordor.

The insightful article reveals that Madrid are Ã¢ÂÂan almost perfect machineÃ¢ÂÂ - aside from losing both Super Cup games - and gush over the fact that the new Real Madrid is faster, more precise, more intense and Ã¢ÂÂmore teamÃ¢ÂÂ. LLL suspects the change is entirely down to Karim Benzema stepping away from the BBQ over the summer and occasionally turning his French frown upside down.

AS, meanwhile, are rather irked by the notion that Friday's European Super Cup win gives Barcelona more titles than Real Madrid, with the Catalan press claiming the score as 74 to 73 in the Camp Nou side's favour. TuesdayÃ¢ÂÂs edition claims BarcelonaÃ¢ÂÂs Inter Cities European Fairs Cup trophies of 1958, 1960 and 1966 donÃ¢ÂÂt count and gives a tedious history of the competition to explain why - an explanation that can probably be boiled down to the fact that Real Madrid didnÃ¢ÂÂt win them. At the end of all this, the paper makes to the tally so far 73 to 71 in MadridÃ¢ÂÂs favour.

Meanwhile, it is the usual rabble-rousing duo of Sevilla president, JosÃÂ© MarÃÂ­a del Nido and his counterpart at Villarreal, Fernando Roig, who are very much seeing the bigger picture in la Liga. The pair have been constantly vocal about the dangers of a two-tier league and the need for a more equal share in the TV revenues but are getting nowhere in the process.

Seeing his side get thrashed at the Camp Nou left Roig claiming that issues needed to be resolved in la Liga sometime soon or Ã¢ÂÂweÃ¢ÂÂll kill Spanish football.Ã¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂIf they want just two games, then have two games but itÃ¢ÂÂs not good for football,Ã¢ÂÂ said the Villarreal owner.

Del Nido was even more forceful arguing that the Spanish league is Ã¢ÂÂnot the biggest mess in Europe, but in the world,Ã¢ÂÂ and wondered Ã¢ÂÂhow many fans there were tuned in after 30 minutes in the second half of Zaragoza against Real Madrid?

"Is there a fan out there who doesnÃ¢ÂÂt say that the league is prostituted, altered and corrupted?Ã¢ÂÂ added the fuming Sevilla president.

If the Andalusian was reading the love shown towards this yearÃ¢ÂÂs version of la Liga by some of the papers this week, del Nido would discover that there are at least two...

