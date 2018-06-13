Shane Long performs Ed Sheeran song at Robbie Brady's wedding

Long was at St Peter and Paul's Church in Limerick to witness Brady wed his long-term partner Kerrie Harris over the weekend, before they headed to the five-star Adare Manor.

And it was there that the Southampton striker showed off his musical talents in front of the newlyweds' assembled guests.

The 31-year-old, who scored two Premier League goals last season, entertained guests to his own rendition of Ed Sheeran's Don't.

His wife, Kayleah, posted a short snippet of his performance on Instagram:

Reading's Paul McShane was the best man, while Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick was a groomsman at the lavish wedding. Glenn Whelan, Kevin Doyle, Stephen Ward, Jonny Evans and John O'Shea were also in attendance.

