Sheffield United season preview 2023/24: Will the Blades have enough to survive?

The Sheffield United season preview 2023/24 cares about one thing, and one thing only: survive.

It may sound pessimistic, even defeatist, but that’s all that matters this season. With Sheffield United in dire straits financially, promotion was absolutely vital to the club’s long-term health, so preserving their top-flight status is priority No.1 (and two, and three).

If last term’s momentum can take United to the magical 40-point mark early enough, then they may dare to dream, but there’s no shame in a newly-promoted team setting its sights on 17th and looking to build from there.

The Blades have a few players who look capable at Premier League level but several upgrades are needed. Much will rest on the transfer business they are able to complete, in order to boost the options at Paul Heckingbottom’s disposal before the campaign kicks off in mid-August. FourFourTwo previews Sheffield United's Premier League season.

Sheffield United season preview 2023/24: The lesson from last year

The Blades must get their house in order financially and avoid a repeat of the embargo that left them unable to sign anyone in January. That has since been lifted, but with talk of a transfer budget circling £20m – roughly what they paid for Oli McBurnie four years ago – they’ll need to be smart in buying and selling. With Iliman Ndiaye leaving, he’ll be key to United’s survival hopes - though they certainly could have done with his talent.

The coach: Paul Heckingbottom

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

After spells at Leeds and Hibs didn’t go to plan, Paul Heckingbottom has found a home at Bramall Lane on the border of his Barnsley roots. The straight-talking Yorkshireman has player buy-in and an incredibly competitive side that he struggles to contain, making Jack Lester and Stuart McCall invaluable deputies.

Key player: Sander Berge

Sander Berge of Sheffield United (Image credit: Getty Images)

United resisted any urge to cash in on Sander Berge in January, aware of his class when in form. Signed as a defensive midfielder, redeployed further forward, then unleashed as an attacking weapon, Berge is back in the top tier – music to the ears of Norway boss Stale Solbakken, after his two years spent griping about it

The mood around Sheffield United

Cautious optimism. United are aware of the challenge yet buoyed by their experience of the last time they were promoted, when they mounted an unlikely challenge for Europe before COVID-19 hit and they came 9th. Just don’t mention the second season…

One to watch

Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United could be a standout player this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anel Ahmedhodzic is the only signing for whom Blades have paid a fee since 2020 – and he was a bargain. Malmo’s Bosnia-Herzegovina international cost £3m to £4m last summer and quickly shone in an attacking role on the right of United’s back three.

The centre-half often resembles a frustrated winger or even a striker, which Premier League opponents will note with interest.

Most likely to...

Lose their voices. United fans watched 2020/21’s relegation from their living rooms due to the pandemic, knowing they were unable to help by making Bramall Lane the intimidating place it can be for other teams. The supporters are ready to step up this time around.

Least likely to...

Break their transfer record. Manager Heckingbottom is expected to rely on mostly loans and free transfers, as the club continues to feel the repercussions of spending upwards of £100m during their last spell in the Premier League.

The fan's view: Sam Parry (@ThePinchNews)

Last season was a brilliant promotion season, founded on sheer consistency, and one that enables us to keep hold of our better players for a little while longer.

This season will be different because we’re swimming with the biggest fish again now, and that means players and supporters adapting to losing games.

The big talking point is Paul Heckingbottom’s budget being well below what some might expect.

Fans think our owner is sticking around for now, and that’s not insignificant as he looked destined to sell up.

The one change I’d make would be to have a secure long-term future... dream on.

The opposition player I’d love here is Erling Haaland – I think he goes to another level playing alongside his compatriot, Sander Berge..

Our most underrated player is George Baldock, our right-sided wing-back. He looks so comfortable against almost anyone.

The player I’d happily drive to another club is midfielder Ben Osborn. He isn’t up to scratch in the top half of the Championship, never mind the top flight.

The opposition player who grinds my gears is Morgan Gibbs-White – never fall in love with a loanee.

The active player I’d love to have back is Morgan Gibbs-White – always fall in love with a loanee.

We’ll finish 17th.

