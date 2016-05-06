Shinji Okazaki talks team-mates: Who'd make the best manager? Who's the bossiest?

Shinji Okazaki might well have been looking forward to his first season in English football with Leicester – but he certainly wouldn't have been expecting this.

The 30-year-old striker has become only the second Japanese player in Premier League history to win the title (following Shinji Kagawa in 2012/13), having started 27 of the Foxes' matches this season in support of top goalscorer Jamie Vardy.

Here, Leicester's No.20 sits down with FourFourTwo to talk about the team-mates he won the title with. Who'd make the best manager? Who's the bossiest? And who's the most intelligent? Hit play and allow the Foxes striker to reveal all...