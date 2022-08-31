Shrewsbury Town's incredible Joey Barton diss track is the best thing on the internet today

Shrewsbury Town have possibly made the TikTok of the year, launching a mocking Eminem parody at Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton.

The Shrews drew 1-1 with Rovers at the weekend, with Barton taking a pop at his opposition – claiming that he'd rather stay at home and watch the Premier League than manager Steve Cotterill’s side.

“That’s part of their strategy and Steve has been coaching for a long time, but I’m not sure I’d come out on a Saturday afternoon if that’s what I was coaching. Stay in the house and watch Liverpool win 9-0 on the telly and watch a creative expression of the game,” Barton said. “I don’t get it, especially as he’s in his 60s, Steve. Is that all you’ve been taught in the game? Is that it?”

Well, Shrewbury's social media admin was clearly not impressed. The genius behind the account put together a diss track with an AI-generated voice of Eminem, ripping into Barton to affirm that the Shropshire-based outfit were "huge".

The TikTok has since gone viral on social media.

Shrewsbury’s tiktok admin needs a pay rise 😂 pic.twitter.com/NIyXGxFSYLAugust 30, 2022 See more

“(It was) a game where Shrewsbury set their stall out early and I thought it was a huge compliment to us,” Barton continued. “Clearly they were nervous in their approach and I felt us the ultimate compliment by playing 5-3-1-1.

“They are a tricky team to play against due to the size that they carry in the set-piece and the long throws coming in from everywhere. They carry a lot of big bodies coming forward. I don’t think we were anywhere near our best.

“You’ve got to defend your box better and we didn’t manage to do that. We’re gutted we didn’t take maximum points and, for me, it’s another point on the board, it’s another point towards survival and I can’t expect the lads to fire on all cylinders at this moment because we’re a number of bodies short.”

Barton has not yet responded in rap form to the charges.