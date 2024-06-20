Slovakia vs Ukraine live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

By
published

Can Slovakia follow-up their surprise win over Belgium?

Slovkia players celebrate Ivan Schranz's goal in his side's unexpected 1-0 victory over Belgium.
Slovakia earned a surprise victory over Belgium in their first Euro 2024 match. (Image credit: THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP via Getty Images)
Looking for a Slovakia vs Ukraine live stream? We've got you covered. Slovakia vs Ukraine is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Slovakia vs Ukraine live stream

Date: Friday, June 21
Kick-off: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT
FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer

watch a Slovakia vs Ukraine live stream for free on BBC iPlayer

You can watch a Slovakia vs Ukraine live stream for free on BBC iPlayer (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on BBC One at 2pm BST on Friday, June 21. Coverage starts at 1.30pm.

Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

money-back guarantee

You can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

Greg Lea
Greg Lea

Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).