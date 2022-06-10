Soccer Aid 2022: Who is Chunkz?

Soccer Aid 2022 takes place this Sunday 12 June at the London Stadium, with celebrities joining ex-pro footballers in the annual charity match to raise funds for UNICEF.

Back for a third year running, representing England against the Soccer Aid World XI, is social media sensation Chunkz.

The 26-year-old - whose real name is Amin Mohammed - first came to prominence on YouTube and has amassed over two million subscribers on the platform.

2020 saw Chunkz become a presenter on Sky Sports' Saturday Social - as well as co-host that year's MOBO Awards (opens in new tab) alongside Maya Jama.

An avid Arsenal supporter, he has featured in official Gunners content - including putting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette's knowledge of London slang to the test (opens in new tab)...

Football has played a big part in Chunkz's life - as he explained after confirmation of his return to Soccer Aid. Speaking last month, he said (opens in new tab):

"Growing up in council estates, obviously there were ‘no ball game’ signs attached everywhere, but we were still playing ball even when we weren’t allowed to.

"So football has really been a thing close to my heart. Not only football, table tennis, basketball, just anything.

"Growing up in a council estate, everyone was either doing the wrong things on the roads or being in a community centre and playing table tennis and trying to have friends around the area. So that was definitely an important thing for me in many ways."

In Soccer Aid 2020 at Old Trafford, Chunkz missed the decisive spot-kick as England lost to the World XI on penalties.