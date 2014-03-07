Solskjaer looks pretty much 40, hasn’t killed anyone in ages, worried friends admit

Concerned friends of Cardiff boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admit that he now looks pretty much 40 and has shown few signs of his past homicidal behaviour.

Solskjaer took over at Cardiff after owner Vincent Tan sacked previous manager Malky Mackay for refusing to pick a life-sized ice sculpture of the Malaysian tycoon for a game against Southampton.

The Norwegian former Manchester United striker was regularly mistaken for a ball boy during his illustrious playing career, but seems to have aged significantly during a tough period in South Wales that has seen the Bluebirds flounder in the relegation zone and Solskjaer’s name spelled incorrectly more than 6,000 times.

“Ole used to have such youthful looks but management can really age you,” a source told FourFourTwo.

“What’s more, Ole’s behaving differently, he’s lost touch with the things he loved. He hasn’t assassinated anyone for literally weeks.

“Used to be a time you’d drop in on him and pretty much know he’d be holding a severed head or shaving his feeble whiskery bum fluff in a vain attempt to make it grow.”

Scientists are yet to prove a definite link between managing a football club and ageing but anecdotal evidence is widespread with 35-year-old Arsene Wenger often held up as an example of the damage the game can do.