Southampton 0-2 Liverpool: What have Reds not done since losing to Manchester United in December?

Liverpool enhanced their UEFA Champions League qualification prospects with a 2-0 Premier League win at Southampton on Sunday.

Philippe Coutinho scored a magnificent long-range opener amid a frantic start during the home team had a pair of strong penalty appeals turned down, leaving Saints boss Ronald Koeman disgruntled. "We played much better than Liverpool, we had more possession, more chances," Koeman would bemoan post-match. "I call it unlucky in the decisions of the referee. The second situation is a clear penalty to Filip Djuricic."

Southampton enjoyed sustained periods of pressure, but Liverpool's defence managed to hold firm, leaving Raheem Sterling to double their advantage in the 73rd minute. The result moves Liverpool, unbeaten in the league since mid-December, up to sixth in the table - a point behind their opponents and two shy of Manchester United in fourth.

Liverpool had only 1 shot in the first half (Coutinho’s goal in the third minute).

Liverpool have closed down 8 points on Manchester United since Boxing Day (10 point gap reduced to 2).

Brendan Rodgers has lost only 4 games in January-May as Liverpool manager.

Liverpool have claimed 2 more points than any other Premier League club in 2015 (17).

4 of Philippe Coutinho’s 11 Premier League goals have come from outside the penalty box.

Raheem Sterling has scored 3 Premier League goals against Southampton. Only against Norwich has he scored as often.

This game was only the third time this season that Southampton conceded 2+ goals in a Premier League home game.

Southampton have won just two of their last eight Premier League home matches (W2 D2 L4).

Liverpool have not conceded a Premier League goal away from home since losing to Manchester United in December.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League matches (W7 D3).

Liverpool have kept 5 clean sheets in a row away from home (in league competition) for the first time since May 1985.

Only Fraser Forster (12) and Ben Foster (10) have kept more Premier League clean sheets than Simon Mignolet (9) this season.

