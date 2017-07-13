Man Utd and Man City to wear shirts with the city's worker bee symbol

Manchester City and their neighbours Manchester United are coming together in a show of solidarity to honour those who tragically lost their lives in the Manchester terror attack in May.

In a subtle but touching tribute to those affected, the two fierce rivals will both wear shirts displaying the city's emblem of the worker bee, which represents Manchester's industrial heritage. The bee has become a symbol of unity, support and defiance for those around the city in 2017.

Jose Mourinho's side take on Pep Guardiola's City in a friendly at the NRG Stadium in Houston on July 18, where the commemorative shirts will be worn.

The match-worn kits will be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

