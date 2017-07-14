Leicester City release new black and gold away kit

The new away kit for the 2017/2018 season was released through the club’s official Instagram page via a series of stories that invited fans to follow the movements of "real-life" foxes around the city unveiling the new kit for the first time at sunset.

The club invited fans to #FollowTheFoxes as the club’s official mascot attempted to find the new kit as part of manufacturer Puma's #StepOut campaign. Starting at Leicester Cathedral, the foxes took in various locations, such as the Richard III statue and De Montfort University, before showing off the new strip in the club shop.

Leicester could be set to debut the new kit as soon as next week in Hong Kong at the Asia Trophy against West Brom.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com