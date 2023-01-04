Southampton vs Nottingham Forest live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest live stream and match preview, Wednesday 4 January, 7.30pm GMT

Looking for a Southampton vs Nottingham Forest live stream? We've got you covered. Southampton vs Nottingham Forest is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Southampton (opens in new tab) are rooted to the foot of the Premier League table after back-to-back defeats over the festive period.

Nathan Jones saw his side go down 2-1 to Fulham (opens in new tab) at the weekend, which followed on from a 3-1 loss to Brighton (opens in new tab) on Boxing Day.

Forest (opens in new tab) produced a battling display to hold Chelsea (opens in new tab) to a 1-1 draw at the City Ground on New Year's Day.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Southampton will have to find alternatives to Theo Walcott, Juan Larios and Tino Livramento, but Samuel Edozie is available for selection.

Forest will be without Giulian Biancone, Omar Richards, Jesse Lingard, Cheikhou Kouyate and Moussa Niakhate.

Form

Southampton have now lost five matches on the bounce and won just one of their last 12 top-flight outings.

Forest will have been pleased with the point against Chelsea, but they have now won only one of their last five games.

Referee

Thomas Bramall will be the referee for Southampton vs Nottingham Forest.

Stadium

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest will be played at the 32,384-capacity St Mary's in Southampton.

Kick-off and channel

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest kick-off is at 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday 4 January in the UK. The game is not being shown live.

In the US, kick-off time is 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

