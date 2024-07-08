Spain vs France live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 semi-final for free

Can Spain, arguably the team of the tournament so far, break down a solid French side?

Spain have been comfortably the best team at Euro 2024 and after Mikel Merino's header sealed their 2-1 extra-time defeat of hosts Germany in the quarter-final, la Roja have now had to work hard for their brilliance, too. Luis de la Fuente's side are now on a seven-game winning run and have tasted victory in 15 of their 19 games since the start of 2019, the best record in Europe. But will their upcoming suspensions hit them where it hurts?

Despite all the talent at their disposal, France have hardly lit up the tournament – their four strikes have come from two penalties and two own goals – but the 2018 world champions and 2022 runners-up just know how to win. In the last eight, les Bleus ended Portugal's tournament from the penalty spot after a drab goalless draw in which Kylian Mbappé again seemed to struggle with his protective facemask. France won the Euro 84 against their semi-final opponents but lost the last time the teams met in a major tournament, Spain winning 2-0 in the Euro 2012 quarter-final.

Spain vs France kick-off and TV channel

Spain vs France kick-off is at 8pm BST on Tuesday, July 9 in the UK. The game is free to watch on BBC One/BBC iPlayer.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on FOX in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

How to watch Spain vs France for FREE in the UK

Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere

Spain vs France is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're travelling away from home and want to tune into BBC iPlayer as normal, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

Referee

Slavko Vincic of Slovenia will be the referee for Spain vs France. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Spain vs France will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

UK

All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

In the USA, you can watch Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – knockout games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.