Spain vs France live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 semi-final for free
La Roja face les Bleus in a repeat of the 1984 final
Looking for a Spain vs France live stream? We've got you covered. Spain vs France is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.
Date: Tuesday, July 9
Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT
FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer
Spain have been comfortably the best team at Euro 2024 and after Mikel Merino's header sealed their 2-1 extra-time defeat of hosts Germany in the quarter-final, la Roja have now had to work hard for their brilliance, too. Luis de la Fuente's side are now on a seven-game winning run and have tasted victory in 15 of their 19 games since the start of 2019, the best record in Europe. But will their upcoming suspensions hit them where it hurts?
Despite all the talent at their disposal, France have hardly lit up the tournament – their four strikes have come from two penalties and two own goals – but the 2018 world champions and 2022 runners-up just know how to win. In the last eight, les Bleus ended Portugal's tournament from the penalty spot after a drab goalless draw in which Kylian Mbappé again seemed to struggle with his protective facemask. France won the Euro 84 against their semi-final opponents but lost the last time the teams met in a major tournament, Spain winning 2-0 in the Euro 2012 quarter-final.
Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch Euro 2024 wherever you are.
Spain vs France kick-off and TV channel
Spain vs France kick-off is at 8pm BST on Tuesday, July 9 in the UK. The game is free to watch on BBC One/BBC iPlayer.
In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on FOX in the US. See below for international broadcast options.
You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.
How to watch Spain vs France for FREE in the UK
You can watch a Spain vs France live stream for free on BBC iPlayer (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on BBC One at 8pm on Tuesday, July 9. Coverage starts at 7pm.
Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN
Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere
Spain vs France is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're travelling away from home and want to tune into BBC iPlayer as normal, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.
There are plenty of good-value options out there but, for Euro 2024, FourFourTwo recommends:
FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support. Go get it!
NordVPN is basically a tap-in:
1. Install it: NordVPN
2. Fire it up and choose your service. So, if you want to watch a UK streaming service, choose the UK server.
3. Enjoy the game. Open up the iPlayer and watch the stream.
Referee
Slavko Vincic of Slovenia will be the referee for Spain vs France. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.
Stadium
Spain vs France will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.
International Euro 2024 TV rights
What channel is Euro 2024 on?
UK
All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.
USA
In the USA, you can watch Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – knockout games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels.
If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.
- Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)
- FuboTV (7-day free trial)
Canada
Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.
- TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)
Australia
Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.
- Optus Sport ($24.99/$199.99)
New Zealand
In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Andrew Murray is a freelance journalist, who regularly contributes to both the FourFourTwo magazine and website. Formerly a senior staff writer at FFT and a fluent Spanish speaker, he has interviewed major names such as Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Sergio Aguero and Xavi. He was also named PPA New Consumer Journalist of the Year 2015.