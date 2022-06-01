Spain’s Euro 2022 group: Who will Spain face in Group B?

Spain’s Euro 2022 group contains Denmark, Germany, and Finland. Spain go into the tournament as favourites to win the whole competition, but did not progress beyond the quarter-finals in either 2013 or 2017.

Spain’s Euro 2022 group: Finland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

8th July

Spain will open their Euro 2022 with what should technically be the easiest game in the group. Spain have not lost against Finland in any of their last six matches against each other. Managed by Anna Signeul, Finland have had a mixed recent record with an impressive draw over Brazil being negated by two heavy losses to France and the Netherlands.

Midfielder Eveliina Summanen has impressed in recent matches for Tottenham whilst fullback Emma Koivisto has been a real threat for Brighton. Meanwhile Natalie Kuikka remains their stand-out star, playing for the Portland Thorns in the USA.

Spain’s Euro 2022 group: Germany

(Image credit: Getty Images)

12th July

Spain’s second group game will come against Germany at the Brentford Community Stadium in London. The two recently met as part of the Arnold Clark Cup with Germany drawing 1-1 with Spain thanks to a late Lea Schüller goal. However, Spain were dominant for much of that match, and Germany had a disappointing time in England where they failed to win a single game. Yet Germany have won the Euros a record eight times, including a six tournament consecutive winning streak from 1995 to 2013.

Germany’s squad is full of young talent with the Bayern Munich trio of Lea Schüller, Klara Bühl and Sydney Lohmann particularly highly rated. 19 year old winger Jule Brand caused Arsenal and Barcelona problems in the Champions League group stages this season whilst Wolfsburg’s Tabea Waßmuth has been one of the Champions League’s top scorers this season. Germany will however be without Chelsea midfielder Melanie Leupolz at the tournament after she announced earlier this year that she was pregnant with her first child.

Spain’s Euro 2022 group: Denmark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

16th July

Spain will finish the group stage against Denmark at the Brentford Community Stadium in London. Denmark will be making their return to international competition having failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup. The 2017 Euro finalists will feel like they have something to prove at this year’s tournament.

Denmark’s stand out player is Pernille Harder who has plenty of history with this Spain squad, having been part of the Chelsea side who Barcelona humiliated in the 2021 Champions League final. Real Madrid’s Sofie Svava and Caroline Møller Hansen will also know lots of the Spain squad from their club football.