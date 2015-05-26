Stats Zone Premier League Striker of the Year 2014/15

It may come as something of a surprise that 2014/15 represents Sergio Aguero’s best personal season in a Manchester City shirt. Cliché has it that when the Argentine hitman plays well, so do City as a team.

While that’s true, in this campaign Aguero eclipsed his 2011/12 return of 30 goals in all competitions – the last of which famously won the Blues the league – without Manuel Pellegrini’s side ever looking like winning this year’s Premier League, or even looking like a particularly cohesive unit.

That said, Aguero’s goals are the reason why City have finished runners-up (albeit a lap or so behind) to champions Chelsea. Despite being one of football’s most genuine nice guys, he sparks fear into the opposition in a way matched by few centre-forwards. His acceleration, mazy dribbles and clinical finishing make it easy to see why. He won the Golden Boot this year as the top flight’s top goalscorer, (26 goals) but further, FourFourTwo Stats Zone figures show just why he tops our list of the Prem’s best strikers.

Aguero averaged the most shots per game (4.5), managing nearly one more than the next-best forward [QPR's Charlie Austin]; no striker created more goals than the 26-year-old's 8, nor attempted more dribbles than his 4.8 per match.

In short, then, he’s supremely potent. Aguero is the ideal attacking player for the Premier League – his acceleration zips a stocky frame beyond defenders, and a dead eye for goal helps finish any chance.

If one game summed up Aguero’s campaign, it came in City’s 6-0 mauling of QPR. He may have scored more against Spurs back in October, and he definitely faced sterner opposition than the west Londoners this season, but Aguero’s display that May afternoon was the No.16’s game in microcosm.

The first of his hat-trick that day was a jinking run between three Rangers defenders followed by a delicious dinked finish over goalkeeper Rob Green; the second a clinical one-on-one to capitalise on a defensive error; and the third a coolly-taken penalty. He also set up James Milner for a tap-in, ghosting in behind the back of the defence to square for the England midfielder.

GET STATS ZONE

Rumours that Real Madrid will be sniffing around this summer persist from the Spanish press, even though Pellegrini insists no amount of euros will part Manchester City from their prized asset. Enjoy him while you can, because Aguero at his injury-free best is simply a joy to behold.

Stats Zone Premier League Goalkeeper of the Year 2014/15

Stats Zone Premier League Full-Back of 2014/15

Stats Zone Premier League Centre-Back of 2014/15

Stats Zone Premier League Central Midfielder of 2014/15

Stats Zone Premier League Attacking Midfielder of 2014/15

Stats Zone Premier League Player of 2014/15

Stats Zone Premier League Young Player of 2014/15

Stats Zone Premier League Team of the Year

Stats Zone Premier League Games of the Year