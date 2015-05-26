Stats Zone Premier League Games of the Year 2014/15: Shots, passes, tackles, fouls

FFT has paid tribute to the top men this season – see goalkeeper, full-back, centre-back, central midfielder, attacking midfielder, striker, young player and our No.1 – but what about the Premier League's most stat-friendly fixtures this season? Read on, with hope in your heart...

Most passes in a game: 1,189

Man United 4-0 QPR, Sep 14, 2014

Not quite the springboard for success where Louis van Gaal's side were concerned, but it was something of an ominous sign for QPR after this hiding. United toyed with the west Londoners in midfield, racking up a dizzying 754 passes and netting via new boys Angel Di Maria and Ander Herrera. Wayne Rooney wrapped up a first-half rout and Juan Mata applied the finishing touches to a dominant display, but Harry's mob had given up long before that.

Fewest passes in a game: 574

QPR 0-0 West Ham, Apr 25, 2015

Get used to seeing QPR in this awards list – and even this particular match. Rangers fluffed their chance to claim a huge three points after Charlie Austin missed a penalty in this hoof-tastic clash. West Ham duo James Collins and Reece Burke were forced into a whopping 20 clearances each, while Cheikhou Kouyate was sent up for 17 aerial duels in midfield – 9 of which he won. Probable neck ache for referee Mike Jones.

Best pass completion: 88.72%

Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa, Sep 27, 2014

West Brom 3-0 Chelsea, May 18, 2015

Two 3-0 scorelines involving the Blues, and horror shows for fans of terrier-like pressing. A seventh-minute lead knocked the wind out of Villa's sails (below), before second-half goals from Diego Costa and Willian secured an easy three points at Stamford Bridge. That the Blues were allowed to complete 643 of their 701 passes didn't say much for Villa's efforts in September, with Jose Mourinho's men in turn allowing Villa to knock the ball about harmlessly in midfield. Against West Brom, Chelsea players strung 558 passes together compared with the Baggies' 367, meanwhile, but the hosts were happy to sit on an early lead with a man advantage for an hour... and duly thump the champions at The Hawthorns.

Worst pass completion: 58.71%

QPR 0-0 West Ham, Apr 25, 2015

We did warn you. Three of the four worst pass-completion rates this season were QPR home games.

Most shots: 52

QPR 3-2 Leicester, Nov 29, 2014

A madcap match at Loftus Road saw these relegation-threatened sides rack up the most efforts on goal in a Premier League game since Opta started recording the data in 2006/07. Only 11 of them found the target, but five goals were shared in a bonkers game the R's edged thanks to Austin's 73rd-minute goal. It sent Leicester to the bottom of the league, where they'd stay for 20 matchdays before securing a miraculous escape.

Fewest shots: 12

Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle, Feb 11, 2015

A soul-sapping dozen efforts at Selhurst Park, but a goal apiece for each side. Papiss Cisse put Newcastle ahead with their only shot on target just before half-time, with Fraizer Campbell equalising for Alan Pardew's troops against his former side shortly after inspired substitute Yannick Bolasie's arrival.

Most fouls: 37

Southampton 1-1 Chelsea, Dec 28, 2014

Chelsea fans: before you get angry, we'll just get this out of the way first – 37 fouls in this game, 23 of them from Southampton, but one clear penalty on Cesc Fabregas not given by Anthony Taylor with the scores locked level. To rub salt into wounds, the Spaniard was booked for his troubles too.

Sadio Mane's goal was cancelled out by a brilliant Eden Hazard equaliser just before half-time, but a string of tactical fouls around the halfway line didn't really allow the Blues to find their groove.

Two Stoke home games made up the top three fouliest fixtures: against Newcastle (35), and joint-third against Southampton (34). We're not sure if that says more about the Potters or Saints.

Fewest fouls: 10

Aston Villa 0-2 Man City, Oct 4, 2014

On the surface it looks like another game where Aston Villa weren't too fussed about getting stuck in, but in reality Manchester City needed two goals in the last eight minutes from Yaya Toure and Sergio Aguero to see off the Villans. Such nice men – though maybe not as nice as Leicester, two of whose home matches (vs Chelsea and Swansea) came joint-second (11 fouls).

Most dribbles attempted: 75

Man City 0-2 Arsenal, Jan 18, 2015

Arsenal's momentous win at the Etihad Stadium was achieved with some silky-smooth moves fit for a fine counter-attacking display. The influential Santi Cazorla attempted 14 take-ons, completing 10 of them, with Alexis Sanchez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain weighing in with 6 and 5 respectively. City's dribble king on the day? Step forward former Gunner Gael Clichy, who was successful with all 6 of his efforts.

Fewest dribbles attempted: 13

QPR 3-2 West Brom, Dec 20, 2014

Another QPR home game, though you can hardly accuse this one of lacking entertainment. What it avoided in dribbly goodness it made up for with goals, QPR coming back from two goals down to win thanks to Austin's hat-trick. It was, as it turned out, Redknapp's last win in charge of Rangers.

Most tackles: 68

Arsenal 2-2 Man City, Sep 13, 2014

Arsenal and Man City coming back atcha', only this time with grit over guile at the Emirates. An entertaining tussle was accompanied with some terrific tackling from both sides in only the fourth match of the season, with Clichy again standing out (7/9), followed by Fernandinho (6/11) and James Milner (5/8). Nacho Monreal (5/7), Laurent Koscielny (5/5) and Aaron Ramsey (4/7) made up Arsenal's best ball-winners.

Fewest tackles: 15

Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa, Sep 27, 2014

Not hugely surprising to see the game with the best pass-completion rate come out bottom for tackles; Chelsea only bothered to make 5. Three of the bottom five games for tackles were Villa ones, as it happens.

Most crosses: 50

West Ham 1-0 Burnley, May 2, 2015

Excluding corners the Hammers flung 32 balls into Burnley's box, and the Clarets responded with 18 of their own. No surprise, then, that West Ham have averaged more per game than any other team this season (26).

Carl Jenkinson led the way with 9 from open play, with Kieran Trippier and Stewart Downing managing 8 apiece (plus 3 corners each). Even West Ham sub Nene, on in the 78th minute, put 6 crosses into the mixer. Burnley games made up three of the top four most cross-happy fixtures. Box it!

Fewest crosses: 14

Swansea 0-5 Chelsea, Jan 17, 2015

Who needs wing play when you can just demolish through the middle? These two teams ignored the aerial approach at Liberty Stadium – though unfortunately for Swansea, they also ignored defending too.

Chelsea were stunning in a four-goal first half, Oscar kick-starting the rout after just 50 seconds and adding his second on 36 minutes after a Diego Costa brace. Andre Schurrle converted No.5 with 11 minutes remaining to seal a miserable afternoon for Garry Monk's Swans.

Most clearances: 117

West Ham 0-1 Chelsea, Mar 4, 2015

Again, not the biggest revelation that a West Ham game would force plenty of clearances – but it goes to show that Chelsea aren't afraid to mix things up either when necessary. Mourinho's champions were forced to beat away 68 balls as they sought to protect a 22nd-minute lead via Hazard, while West Ham themselves pumped 49 clear. Gary Cahill was a colossus, winning 13 of 14 aerial duels, with next-best Diafra Sakho coming out on top in only 5 of his 16. Four QPR home matches featured in the top six games.

Fewest clearances: 27

Arsenal 0-1 Swansea, May 11, 2015

Ball on the deck and no high crosses for us please, thank you very much. Swansea did, however, manage to complete their league double over the Gunners with a cross into the box being headed home by Gomis (if only just on this occasion)... for the second time this season.

Stats Zone Premier League Goalkeeper of the Year 2014/15

Stats Zone Premier League Full-Back of 2014/15

Stats Zone Premier League Centre-Back of 2014/15

Stats Zone Premier League Central Midfielder of 2014/15

Stats Zone Premier League Attacking Midfielder of 2014/15

Stats Zone Premier League Striker of 2014/15

Stats Zone Premier League Player of 2014/15

Stats Zone Premier League Young Player of 2014/15

Stats Zone Premier League Team of the Year